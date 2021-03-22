Indus Commission meet: India and Pakistan to discuss hydro-electric project designs, water-sharing, flood data exchange

Pakistan’s concerns over the design of the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydro electricity projects in Jammu & Kashmir, information exchange on flood data arrangements, water-sharing and details of the new hydroelectric plants in Ladakh are likely to be among issues to be discussed at the two-day meeting of officials from both countries in New Delhi beginning Tuesday, sources have said.

An eight-member official delegation from Islamabad will interact with Indian officials at the 116th Permanent Indus Commission meet on March 23-24 in the first face-to-face formal meeting since the intensification of political tension following India’s decision to change the special status of J&K and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pakistan is likely to bring up its concerns related to the two hydroelectric plants over two tributaries of the Chenab river. Indian officials are prepared to allay all worries by supplying all necessary information,” the source said.

At the last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission meeting in 2018, Pakistan had reportedly raised objections to some design aspects of the 1,000 MW Pakul Dul and 48 MW Lower Kalnai plants, including the height of the reservoir, and water storage and releases that are yet to be sorted out.

As per the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, the eastern rivers of Beas, Sutlej and Ravi are under India’s control, while Pakistan controls the western rivers of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.

India and Pakistan are also likely to discuss the two new run-of-river hydroelectric plants — Durbuk Shyok (19 MW) and Nimu-Chilling (24 MW) — in Ladakh.

The two sides may also talk about flood data arrangements with the view of the forthcoming flood season, the source added.

The Indus Commission meet, which is supposed to be held annually, got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The political tension caused by the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories was also a likely reason for delay.