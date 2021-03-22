Indus Commission meet: India and Pakistan to discuss hydro-electric project designs, water-sharing, flood data exchange

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Pakistan’s concerns over the design of the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai hydro electricity projects in Jammu & Kashmir, information exchange on flood data arrangements, water-sharing and details of the new hydroelectric plants in Ladakh are likely to be among issues to be discussed at the two-day meeting of officials from both countries in New Delhi beginning Tuesday, sources have said.
An eight-member official delegation from Islamabad will interact with Indian officials at the 116th Permanent Indus Commission meet on March 23-24 in the first face-to-face formal meeting since the intensification of political tension following India’s decision to change the special status of J&K and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Pakistan is likely to bring up its concerns related to the two hydroelectric plants over two tributaries of the Chenab river. Indian officials are prepared to allay all worries by supplying all necessary information,” the source said.
At the last meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission meeting in 2018, Pakistan had reportedly raised objections to some design aspects of the 1,000 MW Pakul Dul and 48 MW Lower Kalnai plants, including the height of the reservoir, and water storage and releases that are yet to be sorted out.
As per the Indus Water Treaty of 1960, the eastern rivers of Beas, Sutlej and Ravi are under India’s control, while Pakistan controls the western rivers of Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.
India and Pakistan are also likely to discuss the two new run-of-river hydroelectric plants — Durbuk Shyok (19 MW) and Nimu-Chilling (24 MW) — in Ladakh.
The two sides may also talk about flood data arrangements with the view of the forthcoming flood season, the source added.
The Indus Commission meet, which is supposed to be held annually, got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The political tension caused by the abrogation of Article 370 and the subsequent bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories was also a likely reason for delay.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig is about a young woman called Nora on the brink of suicide. Actually, she ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly declared March 20 as the International Day of Happiness. This ...
The new IT rules 2021 put a question mark on the freedom of the digital media
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...