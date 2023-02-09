SSLV-D2, the second developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), is scheduled for launch at 9.18 am on February 10, 2023 from the first launch pad at SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

In it its 15-minute flight, SSLV-D2 is intended to inject EOS-07, Janus-1 and AzaadiSAT-2 satellites into 450 km circular orbit.

One of the major objectives of the mission is to demonstrate the designed payload capability of SSLV in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

SSLV is capable of launching 500 kg satellites into LEOs on ‘launch-on-demand’ basis.

It provides low-cost access to space, offers low turn-around time and flexibility in accommodating multiple satellites, and demands minimal launch infrastructure. It is configured with three solid propulsion stages and a velocity terminal module. It is a 34 metre tall, 2 metre diameter vehicle having a lift-off mass of 120 ton, says a release from ISRO.

The EOS-07 is a 156.3 kg satellite designed, developed and realised by ISRO. New experiments include mm-Wave Humidity Sounder and Spectrum Monitoring Payload. Janus-1, a 10.2 kg satellite, belongs to ANTARIS, US. Janus-1 is a technology demonstrator, smart satellite mission, based on Antaris software platform.

The 8.7 kg satellite AzaadiSAT-2 is a combined effort of about 750 girl students across India guided by Space Kidz India, Chennai. It aims to demonstrate LoRa and Amateur Radio communication satellites, measure radiation levels in space and demonstrate expanding satellite structure, the release said.

The first developmental flight of SSLV lifted off from SDSC on August 7, 2022. The objective of the mission (SSLV-D1/EOS-02) was to inject EOS-02 satellite of ISRO into a circular orbit of 356.2 km with an inclination of 37.21 degrees.

