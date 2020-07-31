IT industry, Cyberabad cops to launch Sanghamitras

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and Cyberabad Police will launch Sanghamitra on Saturday. A friend of community, each of the Sanghamitras will lend a helping hand to those in the distress and provide them with immediate help.
“Sangamitra as the name suggests is a trusted friend and guide to ensure a safer community,” VC Sajjanar, Commissioner of Police of Cyberabad, has said in a statement.
The SCSC is a collaborative effort with Cyberabad police and other stakeholders in the IT hub area to ensure smooth functioning of the IT industry. The SCSC, with representatives from all the stakeholders, provides a platform to exchange of views and sharing info on roadblocks so that a quick solution is found.
Amala Akkineni, who founded animal care organisation Blue Cross, actress Namrata Shirdokar and Vanita Datla, Managing Director of Elico Industries, will take part in the inaugural on August 1.
“The friends of communities are equipped with information and knowledge of law. They can provide information on how to seek and get professional help,” Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC, has said.
“He or she is a readily available person who can be contacted in times of distress. They will act as the bridge between the community members and the police. They will have info on helplines, contacts of shelter homes and counselors,” he said.
“An initiative of SCSC Women’s Forum, we will be focussing on women’s safety, as a part of a larger outreach effort to connect with residential communities,” Pratyusha Sharma, Joint Secretary of Women’s Forum at SCSC, has said in a statement on Friday.
