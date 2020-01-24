IT raids on Tamil Nadu-based educational institution

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The Income-Tax Department conducted a search on a leading educational institution group based in Tamil Nadu and discovered undisclosed income of over ₹500 crore.
“The search has resulted in the seizure of around ₹2 crore of unaccounted cash. Out of the unaccounted income detected so far, the group has admitted to ₹532 crore as undisclosed income,” a statement by the I-T Department said.
The group runs a large number of schools and colleges in the Chennai and Madurai region. Search and survey operations were carried out at 64 places across the State.
During the search, there were evidences of fee collected from students under various nomenclatures, which were received in cash and not accounted for; , besides cash receipts not accounted for.
There was evidence of loans and interest repaid in cash, which were taken in cash for making unaccounted investments. These receipts were utilised for buying properties by paying on-money, the department said.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...