Jammu and Kashmir reports over 150 Cases in last 10 Days as Covid-19 tally cross 200-Mark

Jammu and Kashmir have reported over 150 cases in the last ten days as the total number of cases surpass 200.

The first case of COVID-19 in the Union Territory was reported on March 9. It took about three weeks for the cases to reach 50 mark. Cases doubled to surpass 100 in the next five days.

J&K had reported 52 cases by the end of March and had reached a cumulative tally of 106 cases on April 5.

The total number of cases in the UT as of Friday according to the Union Health Ministry is 207 with the death toll at 4.

“Total positive cases in J&K now 207. Jammu-39; Kashmir- 168,” Principal Secretary Planning, Information and Government Spokesperson, Rohit Kansal had tweeted.

First case

The first case in J&K had surfaced on March 9 when a 63-year-old woman with travel history to Iran had tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu.

A 67-year-old woman from Khaniyar Srinagar had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 18, two days after her arrival from Saudia Arabia after performing Umrah.

Six of the patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged. Three of these patients were from Jammu. The death toll in J&K is at four, one patient in Udhampur in Jammu division and three in Kashmir, leaving active cases at 197- 162 in Kashmir and 35 in Jammu.

18 fresh cases were reported on Friday in Kashmir. These 18 cases include four residents of Kupwara, six residents of Baramulla, one resident of Srinagar and seven persons from Kerala who were placed under quarantine by the Srinagar administration after they were spotted by authorities last month.

“8 COVID-19 positives in Srinagar today sounds panicky but it’s not. This is a classic ‘tracing success story’. We found a group of non-locals visitors, acted fast, quarantined,” Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary told a news agency.

Meanwhile, the Government had said that 46158 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance so far.

As per the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, 7726 persons have been kept under home quarantine, 415 people are in hospital quarantine while 197 persons have been kept in hospital isolation.

According to reports, 2961 samples have been sent for testing of which 2754 tested as negative as on 5 pm, Friday. 207 people have tested positive and of them, 197 are active cases—39 from Jammu division and 168 from Kashmir.

Overall, India reported over 6500 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday.