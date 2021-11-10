JITO Professional Forum’s equity investment conclave on Nov 14

JITO Professional Forum is organising the JPF Finance Conclave- “Wealth creation by investing in equities” on November 14 at Hotel Sahara, Mumbai.

“Given extremely long and unprecedented upcoming IPO pipeline in Indian markets, JPF Finance Conclave endeavours to present top investment bankers to share their insights and wisdom about opportunities in equity markets for wealth creation”, said Ajay Bohora, Chairman, JITO Professional Forum.

Navneet Munot- MD & CEO, HDFC AMC and Ramesh Damani will be sharing their learnings.

“Given the bull run of Indian equities markets, while investors explore opportunities for wealth creation, it’s critical to understand different perspectives from top investment bankers and fund managers about upcoming IPOs to be able to balance opportunities versus risks for wealth creation” commented Ajay Bohora, Chairman, JITO Professional Forum. Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) is a trade organisation with over 14,000 members, 70 chapters in India and 11 chapters abroad.