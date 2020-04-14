National

JP Nadda thanks Sonia Gandhi for extending Congress’ support in anti-coronavirus fight

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 14, 2020 Published on April 14, 2020

BJP president JP Nadda thanked Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for urging people to stay indoors and observe lockdown regulations amid the coronavirus crisis.

Shortly before Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party’s support in the anti-coronavirus fight, and expressed confidence that the country will emerge victorious against the crisis very soon.

“Thank you Soniaji, take care of your health,” Nadda tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi also said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone’s support and urged countrymen to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of the countrywide lockdown by another 19 days, till May 3.

Published on April 14, 2020
