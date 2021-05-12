JSW Steel to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital at Bellary

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
After diverting oxygen for medical purposes, JSW Steel plans to set up a 1,000-bed make-shift Covid hospital in Billari, adjacent to its township.
The company is also laying a 5 km-long dedicated pipeline from its steel plant at Vijayanagar to supply oxygen directly to the patients admitted in the new hospital that is being built.
The hospital is expected to be up and running by May 15.
The hospital being built by JSW Steel will come up on surplus land attached to the government school and will be managed by the district administration, sources said.
Sajjan Jindal, Chairman, JSW Group, said: “If the oxygen in such huge quantities cannot be taken to the patients, we must bring the patients closest to the oxygen source.”
The laying of pipeline will eliminate the dependency on cryogenic tankers to transport liquid oxygen to the hospital. The liquid oxygen is then converted into a gaseous form before using it for medical purposes. The pipeline will also do away with the process of converting gaseous oxygen into liquid form and storing it in tankers.
Earlier, Tata Group said it will be importing 24 cryogenic containers through special chartered flights to meet the current oxygen crisis caused by Covid-19 across the country.
Incidentally, JSW Steel converted the new multi-speciality Jindal Sanjeevani Hospital inaugurated recently near its Dolvi unit in Maharashtra into a Covid hospital.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...