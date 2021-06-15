Julius Baer pledges $1.4 m for Covid-19 relief efforts in India

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
Global wealth management major Julius Baer has announced a $1.4-million (around ₹10.5 crore) commitment to support Covid-19 relief efforts, which will primarily go to non-profits to help the needy households in the country hit by the second wave of the pandemic.
The Swiss company has pledged to make the donation that will be equitably distributed to three NGOs: Apnalya, a Mumbai-based NGO working with the urban poor; Helpage India and Unicef India, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Chirag Gandhi is new MD Senior Advisor, Team Head, at Julius Baer India
A minor donation will also be made to the Swiss-Indian Chamber of Commerce that is working in the area of transporting critical health materials into the country.
The funds will be utilised by these NGOs to support vulnerable families with ration kits, mass screening and vaccination programmes, as well as food and health protection initiatives for the elderly and migrant labourers, Ashish Gumashta, Julius Baer India chief executive, said.
Corporates pull their weight in fight against Covid
An internal employee fund raising initiative has also been launched via JB Cares (the philanthropic association run by Julius Baer employees) that has collected around $100,000 within two weeks and this was fully matched by the Julius Baer Foundation with an additional USD $100,000, Jimmy Lee, head, Asia Pacific, and a member of the executive board at Bank Julius Baer, said.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...