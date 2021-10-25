K Chandrashekar Rao re-elected as TRS Party President

Scripting a survival
Telangana Rashtra Samithi Founder K Chandrashekar Rao has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the 20-year-old party. His re-election has been formally announced at the inaugural of the ruling party’s plenary held here.
Addressing a gathering of activists at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) here on Monday, the TRS President and Telangana Chief Minister recounted the strenuous journey of the party in the initial days beset with “diffidence, misconceptions, concerns and negative propaganda”.
“We took a cue from the independence movement and followed the path of non-violence in our movement to achieve a separate Statehood for Telangana,” he said. Even after the formation of the State seven years ago, there used to be misconceptions, with sceptics casting doubts over Telangana’s fate, he added.
“We dispelled all the fears and apprehensions and made great strides in agriculture, irrigation and power sectors. We produced three crore tonnes of paddy last year and emerged as a top ranking State in terms of per capita power consumption and per capita income,” he said.
He has pegged government investments to the tune of ₹23-lakh crore in the next seven years, which would drive the per capita income to ₹7.76 lakh from ₹2.37 lakh. The size of the State’s budget would be at ₹4.28-lakh crore in 2028 as against ₹2.31-lakh crore in 2021-22, he said.
Defending ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme (which seeks to give ₹10 lakh each to Dalit families to start their entrepreneurial ventures), he said about 18 lakh Dalit families deserved financial support and the State was determined to continue the scheme despite hurdles.
“We will extend the scheme to benefit other sections of population, including scheduled tribes, backward classes and the poor in the upper castes as well,” he said.
The TRS President has asked the Election Commission to cross its limits and attempt to act responsibly and don’t attempt to put restrictions on holding public meetings in the Huzurabad Constituency, which is going for polls on October 30.
The TRS has painted the city pink, with all roads leading to the HICC facility at Madhapur have been decked up with banners and party flags. Huge traffic jams have been reported in several parts of the city.
