Kaleshwaram Project geared up to meet load demand of 17,000 MW, says CMD of TSGenco

The Telangana State Power Utilities played a vital role in successful completion of the gigantic Kaleshwaram Multi-Purpose Lift Irrigation Project by investing Rs 2,500 crore to strengthen the transmission system for this project.

D. Prabhakar Rao, CMD, TSGenco & TSTRansco, said the newly created transmission network has facilitated the functioning of over 100 heavy duty pumps of different capacities of Kaleshwaram, a dream project of the State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The State grid has managed to meet a peak demand of 13,168 MW on February 28, 2020 with a record consumption of 255.34 million units (MU) on March 18, 2020. The power utilities are fully geared-up to meet the load up to 17,000 MW in future, he said.

After the Independence Day celebrations, Rao said, “Telangana is the first State in the country to implement 24 hours free power supply to about 25 lakh agriculture pump sets from January 1, 2018 onwards. This is a major achievement and had ended the difficulties faced by the farmers in the past.

The CMD said the State’s contracted capacity has increased from 7,778 MW as on June 2, 2014 when the State was formed to 15,883 MW now, leading to capacity addition of 8,105 MW during last six years. In addition, 11,715 MW capacity projects are under various stages of development in the State to meet the growing Lift Irrigation loads and also to cater the growing power demand from the industrial and other categories of consumers.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the Telangana Power Utilities have ensured uninterrupted power supply and the credit goes to the electricity employees, Rao said.

The Central Electricity Authority has appreciated the Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre for ensuring excellent Grid discipline and balance of supply-demand scenario in the state and for implementation of the guidelines.