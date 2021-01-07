Karnataka: 6.30 lakh healthcare workers register for vaccination

Karnataka will conduct vaccination dry-run in 263 places across the State.

Health Minister Sudhakar, after interacting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, told reporters, “the State government is planning to conduct vaccination dry-run at 263 places on January 8. Earlier, it was planned at 3 locations in each district, but we have prepared ourselves to conduct at 7 locations in each district.”

“This dry run will be held at 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres across the state,” Minister explained.

According to Sudhakar, the central government has provided 24 lakh syringes, and there are 10 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 3,201 ILRs, 3,039 deep freezers, 3,312 cold boxes, 46,591 vaccine carriers and 2,25,749 ice packs.

Around 6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both government and private sector have registered for vaccination and the window for registration is still open. Central government is providing one crore vaccines to all States. Police, health workers, defence personnel and Corona warriors will get the vaccine on priority, said the Minister.