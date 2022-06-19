Karnataka announces new Aerospace and Defence policy

Karnataka industries department announced the new Aerospace and Defence Policy (2022-27), aiming for the state to be the preferred investment destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing. Under the new A&D policy, the state will develop five Aerospace and Defence hubs -- Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Chamarajanagara.

“The policy is aimed to attract investments worth ₹60,000 crore in the defence sector in the next five years; create over 70,000 employment opportunities and develop the state as a manufacturing hub including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and space applications for both Indian market and exports, are some of the key features of A&D policy, ” said Murugesh R Nirani, Minister for Large & Medium Industries.

The policy is also focused on setting up Defence Testing Infrastructure (DTI). “Lack of accessible testing infrastructure is the main impediment for the domestic A&D production units. The DTIs will be set up under the private sector with government assistance,” Nirani added.

He also said that “Karnataka contributes a major share of 40 per cent of defence electronics systems/products. To give a further boost, the A&D policy offers huge land and financial incentives packages for space, defence and aerospace manufacturers and other sub-sector.”

With Karnataka leading the Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) of over 40 per cent share in the country, there is no doubt that the state will be a hub of the defence and aerospace sector, the minister said.

The policy promotes A&D parks which will have comprehensive infrastructure facilities for R&D, common training facilities, etc, and built-in space for all manufacturing companies and government, to provide courses in the A&D sector, he added.

Phase two of the A&D park is already under development in Haralur, near Bengaluru International Airport, on over 1,200 acres. Additionally, financial incentives have been earmarked for A&D park developers as per the Karnataka Industrial Policy (2020-25).

Nirani said that India’s current market size of approximately $ 7 billion is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5 per cent to reach $ 15 billion by 2032, presenting a significant opportunity for defence electronics players in India to capitalize upon. The defence ministry has set a target of 70 per cent self-reliance in weapons by 2027, creating enormous prospects for industry players.

The policy comes ahead of the upcoming Global Investors Meet (GIM) scheduled for November 2, 3, and 4.