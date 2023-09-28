Ahead of the State-wide bandh in Karnataka on Friday protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, companies have issued work-from-home advisories, while schools and colleges are expected to remain shut. The bandh has garnered support from major political parties and ride-sharing platforms, including Ola and Uber.

The State is bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity, with all malls and shops set to remain shuttered. Additionally, street vendors will not be permitted to ply their business. Meanwhile, essential services, including hospitals, government offices, and banks, are expected to remain operational. The bandh will be in effect for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.

The bandh, called by Kannada Okkuta, a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups in protest against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, follows the Bengaluru bandh held on Tuesday.

KSRTC may be affected

Additionally, the services of Karnataka State Regional Transport Corporation are likely to be impacted as sections of employees are likely to participate in the bandh, potentially leading to disruptions in services to various parts of Karnataka. In the previous bandh observed on Tuesday, bus services in Bengaluru functioned as usual.

To prevent untoward incidents, Bengaluru police has imposed Section 144 in the city until Saturday in view of the Karnataka Bandh called by over 2,000 pro-Kannada groups.

The dispute arose when the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee in New Delhi recommended that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water per day at Biligundlu starting at 8 am on September 28 and continuing until October 15.

