Karnataka budget focusses on development of fisheries harbours

A change of heart for the Vitara Brezza, and some extra bits too
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Proposals to develop fisheries harbours along coastal Karnataka and to provide more facilities to fisherwomen were some of the highlights of the State Budget for 2020-21 presented by Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Funds were allocated for fishing harbour projects in three coastal districts.
The Karnataka government, in partnership with the Centre, proposes to construct a fishing harbour at Hejamadi-Kodi in Udupi district at an estimated cost of ₹181 crore, he said, adding that the Hangarakatte harbour in the district will be developed at a cost of ₹130 crore.
He promised the completion of the works on phase-II of the outer harbour at Maravanthe in Byndoor taluk at an expenditure of ₹85 crore and provision of ₹2 crore for the development works at Koderi fishing harbour in Udupi district, he said.
Stating that a new fisheries harbour is being constructed at Kulai in Mangaluru taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, he said a modern ‘coastal fish export plant’ will be established in the district at an expenditure of ₹12.50 crore to augment exports.
The Kulai fisheries harbour project is being taken up under the Sagaramala Project of the Centre in partnership with the State government.
The Chief Minsiter also announced ₹4 crore for the infrastructure development of the fishing harbour at Karwar.. An amount of ₹5 crore will be provided to remove silt from the estuary at Tenginagundi harbour in Uttara Kannada district.
Yediyurappa said that bids will be invited for the development of the ports at Pavinkurve and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada district. The projects, which are likely to incur an expenditure of ₹2,500 crore, will be developed under the private partnership.
The government has also announced a scheme for fisherwomen in fish marketing
The Chief Minister, said, to help fisherwomen who are more active in selling fish , two-wheelers will be provided to 1,000 fisherwomen under the Mahila Meenugara Sabaleekarana (fisherwomen empowerment) scheme. This will be implemented at an expenditure of ₹5 crore. He opined that two-wheelers would help them to expeditiously transport fish from the fish-landing centre to the market.
He also proposed to implement ‘Karnataka Matsya Vikasa Yojane’ to encourage fishermen to adopt modern fishing technologies, and earmarked ₹1.5 crore for 2020-21.
Stating that backwater aquaculture, commonly called as coastal aquaculture, plays an important role in the overall development of the country and the State, he said a backwater fish seedlings production centre will be established at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.
A facelift that now sips petrol, Maruti’s compact SUV also gets a decent automatic transmission
Originally set to be introduced at the Geneva Motor Show, Porsche has, since the former’s cancellation, ...
India chief Rajeev Chaba says the Chinese-owned British brand is going flat out
German ancillary supplier cuts turnover projections in China following coronavirus outbreak
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Apart from helping you monitor your portfolio value, the document also has many other uses
If you don’t meet your advance tax obligations by March 15, you will be levied an interest on the shortfall
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of FDC at current levels. The stock surged 6.7 per cent ...
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...