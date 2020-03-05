Karnataka budget focusses on development of fisheries harbours

Proposals to develop fisheries harbours along coastal Karnataka and to provide more facilities to fisherwomen were some of the highlights of the State Budget for 2020-21 presented by Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Funds were allocated for fishing harbour projects in three coastal districts.

Udupi

The Karnataka government, in partnership with the Centre, proposes to construct a fishing harbour at Hejamadi-Kodi in Udupi district at an estimated cost of ₹181 crore, he said, adding that the Hangarakatte harbour in the district will be developed at a cost of ₹130 crore.

He promised the completion of the works on phase-II of the outer harbour at Maravanthe in Byndoor taluk at an expenditure of ₹85 crore and provision of ₹2 crore for the development works at Koderi fishing harbour in Udupi district, he said.

Dakshina kannada

Stating that a new fisheries harbour is being constructed at Kulai in Mangaluru taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, he said a modern ‘coastal fish export plant’ will be established in the district at an expenditure of ₹12.50 crore to augment exports.

The Kulai fisheries harbour project is being taken up under the Sagaramala Project of the Centre in partnership with the State government.

Uttara kannada

The Chief Minsiter also announced ₹4 crore for the infrastructure development of the fishing harbour at Karwar.. An amount of ₹5 crore will be provided to remove silt from the estuary at Tenginagundi harbour in Uttara Kannada district.

Yediyurappa said that bids will be invited for the development of the ports at Pavinkurve and Belekeri in Uttara Kannada district. The projects, which are likely to incur an expenditure of ₹2,500 crore, will be developed under the private partnership.

Fisheries

The government has also announced a scheme for fisherwomen in fish marketing

The Chief Minister, said, to help fisherwomen who are more active in selling fish , two-wheelers will be provided to 1,000 fisherwomen under the Mahila Meenugara Sabaleekarana (fisherwomen empowerment) scheme. This will be implemented at an expenditure of ₹5 crore. He opined that two-wheelers would help them to expeditiously transport fish from the fish-landing centre to the market.

He also proposed to implement ‘Karnataka Matsya Vikasa Yojane’ to encourage fishermen to adopt modern fishing technologies, and earmarked ₹1.5 crore for 2020-21.

Stating that backwater aquaculture, commonly called as coastal aquaculture, plays an important role in the overall development of the country and the State, he said a backwater fish seedlings production centre will be established at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district.