Karnataka govt gives nod to Tata Motors to invest ₹2,040 crore in Dharwad plant

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on August 06, 2020 Published on August 06, 2020

Tata Motors has received clearance from the Karnataka government to invest ₹2,040 crore in its automobile plant in Dharwad in north Karnataka.

The investment will be used to set up among other projects, a test track in the existing 326 acres of land which was earlier being used for vendors. The Dharwad plant manufactures luxury buses, and light commercial vehicles.

The total investment from various companies into Karnataka during the last few months is ₹30,5321.1 crore in 138 projects and will offer nearly 46,000 jobs.

