Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that his government was strongly mulling implementation of the uniform civil code in the state to ensure equality.

Addressing his party workers on Friday, the CM pointed out that the preamble of the Constitution speaks of equality and fraternity.

Reaffirming his commitment to implement the UCC, he said, “We have been talking about uniform civil code from the time of Deendayal Upadhyay. There is a serious thought going on in the country at the national and state level. There is also an intention to implement it when the right time comes.” "... we are also discussing how to do (implementation) it in our state." Bommai also told the gathering that the state government will take all necessary measures to implement it.

“I would like to say very clearly that we not only expound things we believe in that can make people’s welfare possible and bring equality, but also will take all strong measures to implement it,” the Chief Minister explained.

On the anti-conversion law which the BJP government in Karnataka has introduced, Bommai said many people called it anti-constitutional, but now the Supreme Court has passed an order, saying that forced conversion is a crime.

“Whenever we think of introducing reforms to bring equality in the society, most often it is wrongly interpreted,” he said.

A few BJP-ruled states in the country like Assam and Uttarakhand have their expressed intent to implement the UCC.

The Chief Minister also said his party has a strong belief that devotees should manage the temples. In the coming days, provisions will be made in that direction.

Only the BJP can do value-based politics, he said adding that steps taken to increase reservation for the SC/ST were 'revolutionary'.

