Karnataka in talks for two coal rakes from Singareni: CM

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to the Union Coal Minister to get an additional two rakes of coal from Singareni mines.
He told mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru Airport on Wednesday that the State received eight rakes of coal last week and this has increased to 10 after he spoke with the Coal Minister.
The State would be comfortably positioned in its power requirements if it gets another three rakes of coal, he said.
NLC plans 5-fold increase in coal production to address power crisis
Official-level talks were on for another two rakes of coal from Singareni, he said, adding he had discussed this with the Coal Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister. The State government will make arrangements to fetch the two rakes in two-three days, he said.
Bommai was on a day’s visit to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.
Have ample coal stocks to fire up power plants: Govt
Asked about vaccination for children, he said Karnataka was ahead as far as vaccination for those aged above 18 was concerned. The State will continue to be ahead when the Centre allows vaccination for those in the 2-18 age group.
On relaxing Covid norms at the State borders to facilitate inter-state travel, he said the situation would be assessed after Dasara celebration.
He said the State’s technical committee would decide on the reopening primary schools.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...