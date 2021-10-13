Karnataka in talks for two coal rakes from Singareni: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he has spoken to the Union Coal Minister to get an additional two rakes of coal from Singareni mines.

He told mediapersons on his arrival at Mangaluru Airport on Wednesday that the State received eight rakes of coal last week and this has increased to 10 after he spoke with the Coal Minister.

The State would be comfortably positioned in its power requirements if it gets another three rakes of coal, he said.

Official-level talks were on for another two rakes of coal from Singareni, he said, adding he had discussed this with the Coal Minister and the Telangana Chief Minister. The State government will make arrangements to fetch the two rakes in two-three days, he said.

Bommai was on a day’s visit to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts.

Asked about vaccination for children, he said Karnataka was ahead as far as vaccination for those aged above 18 was concerned. The State will continue to be ahead when the Centre allows vaccination for those in the 2-18 age group.

On relaxing Covid norms at the State borders to facilitate inter-state travel, he said the situation would be assessed after Dasara celebration.

He said the State’s technical committee would decide on the reopening primary schools.