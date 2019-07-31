Karnataka invites Taiwanese firms to invest in State

The Karnataka government has invited Taiwanese companies to invest in the State.

A state delegation led by Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director of Industries & Commerce, interacted with leading Taiwanese companies.

The Karnataka delegation interacted with Taiwanese companies engaged in the electronics, electric vehicles, FMCG electronics, green energy industrial at the 18th IndiaTaiwan Joint Business Council Meeting, organised jointly by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Chinese International Economic Cooperation Association, in New Delhi recently.

The meeting saw participation from leading Taiwanese and Indian business leaders who discussed methods to enhance the industrial and business ties between India and Taiwan. The Commissioner said the government is working on development of specific cluster development for electric vehicles and defence equipment. Several enabling interventions are being created to drive investments in these sectors – including enabling infrastructure (plug and play infrastructure, readymade sheds, Centre of Excellence for skill development), attractive incentive packages etc.

Tien Chung – Kwang, Ambassador of Taiwan and Representative of Taiwan Economic and Cultural Centre in India, inaugurated the meeting with a special address on the possible synergies that the two countries — India and Taiwan bring in to promote industrial development in both the countries.

About 40 Taiwanese companies participated in the event. Some of the leading Taiwanese companies participated in the meeting were Wistron, Chroma Ate Inc, Sinpro and Yusun Holding Corporation.