Karnataka - Motion of Confidence

The fate of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in Karnataka is still stuck in a limbo as the confidence motion, moved by Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, could not be taken up for voting on Monday, too.

Though the speaker had announced on Friday that the motion will be taken up for voting on Monday, it could not happen as large number of MLAs from the JD(S)-Congress coalition insisted that their right to speak should not be curtailed.

Ruling members who took part in the debate targeted principle opposition party Bharatiya Janata Party and accused it of triggering political defection through immoral ways and means.

Towards the evening, ruling party leaders started a protest in the well of the House with ruling party MLAs demanding that they all be given time to speak before the motion is trust to vote. The BJP wanted it be done instantly and the process completed today itself.

The ruling coalition leaders -- including Chief Minister Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister Parameshwara and CLP leader Siddaramaiah – were seen holding talks with Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar for more than three houses as we went to press. The House was s yet to be convened after the adjournment for nearly three hours .

Chandrayaan-2

The Legislative Assembly, amidst the Motion of Confidence debate, paused for a moment to cheer the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2, India's moon mission that is expected to make a lunar landing after a month. The Assembly adopted a resolution congratulating ISRO and the scientists team for the successful launch.

Earlier in the day, senior JDS MLA A.T. Ramaswamy targeted the BJP. "Why did you abdicate your responsibility as an Opposition by constantly trying to pull down the government?" he asked.

Every effort is being made by the BJP to undermine the anti-defection law to come to power. If such a efforts are not stopped, Constitution is in serious peril. Ramaswamy warned the House.

Krishna Byregowda

How is buying and selling of MLAs legitimate

Targeting BJP, Krishna Byregowda refereed to the Leader of Opposition speaking to media two days ago in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha said, “I am in touch with many MLAs and they are ready to join BJP.” “Doesn't it show who is behind this? How many attempts have been made to topple this government in the last one year,” he asked.

“How did 17 or 18 people got together without any planning or help from anyone? The BJP likes the world to believe that. But how do we take that as a voluntary effort that happened without any provocation? Did they all , on one fine morning, decide to get together and leave for Mumbai?” he questioned.

Byregowda displays images of BJP leader R Ashoka with rebel MLA MTB Nagaraj while the latter boarded a special flight to Mumbai. Ashoka and Bopaiah were seen meeting rebel MLAs as well, he said.

How is buying and selling of MLAs legitimate and an extended discussion on it is billed immoral and a violation of norms?” asked Krishna Byregowda.

Supreme Court

Earlier in the morning, Supreme Court declined to entertain an urgent hearing to two independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction from the court to the Speaker and State government to conclude the ongoing trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on or before 5 pm on July 22.

A Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is likely to hear the application on Tuesday, including a plea to implede by the Karnataka chief minister.

Speaker ruling

Just before the House assembled, Speaker issued notice to rebel MLAs

Summononing them to his office at 11 am on July 23. The notice was issued over their disqualification plea by coalition leaders.

The notice has been issued to 15 MLAs — 12 from Congress and three from JDS — based on petitions seeking their disqualification under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution for defection by their respective parties.

Speaker also responded to Congress leader Siddaramaiah's Point of Order on the Supreme Court order that said the 15 rebel MLAs ought not to be compelled to attend the session had circumvented tenth schedule of the Constitution.

He said this was a strange situation as none of the legislature party leaders were party to the Supreme Court order, while he was. "But the whip is a matter concerning the legislature party leaders and not me," he added.

In his ruling, the Speaker says the legislature party leaders were free to exercise their right to issue whip to their MLAs, including 15 rebel MLAs, and the House wouldn't infringe upon that right.

