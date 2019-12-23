Karnataka pitches for investments, promotes Hubballi in Mumbai

Karnataka delegation, to promote Hubballi as an investment destination, were successful in meeting members of India Inc based in Mumbai.

The delegation led by Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal held a series of B2B meetings to woo investment into tier-II cities and districts of North Karnataka in Mumbai.

The delegation met with several major entrepreneurs such as Chairman of Tata Group’s Chandrasekaran, Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, and Chairman of Godrej Group Adi Godrej and held extensive discussion on investments in north Karnataka.

Later speaking to reporters Shettar said, “Karnataka, especially north Karnataka, has all the necessary infrastructure that is expected by industries who look for investments. To highlight this among the industrial sector, Invest Karnataka Hubballi is being organised in the month of February.”

“At the meetings held today, the delegation explained advantages of investing in north Karnataka and that the region is well equipped for investments. We have invited the entrepreneurs to come forward to invest in North Karnataka,” he added.

The meetings were followed by a road show which was held in the evening near Trident, Nariman Point in Mumbai, to highlight the industry-friendly atmosphere in Karnataka.

Gaurav Gupta, Karnataka Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industry and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner, Industrial Development and Director, Commerce and Industry were part of the meeting.