Karnataka: Pvt medical colleges to reserve over 6,000 beds for Covid-19 treatment

After holding talks with private medical colleges in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has got 6,034 beds to be reserved for Covid-19 treatment.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting with private medical colleges management, which was attended by state Home Minister B S Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said private medical colleges are to give 6,034 beds and additional 1,135 more beds are to be made available later.
The Minister said except in mother and child and non-covid emergency hospitals, all other teaching hospitals have reserved 75 per cent of beds for Covid-19 treatment.
“We are in constant touch with the Central government regarding supply of vaccines. Now we have stock of about 5 lakh doses. So far we have administered more than 1 crore doses of vaccine in the state. State government has ordered 2 crore doses of vaccine and we are expecting to receive one more consignment by May 15,” Sudhakar said.
Final year MBBS and nursing students are to be provided with special allowance and credits for serving in Covid related duties. “They will be considered as Corona Warriors and accorded priority in vaccination. The Government will also provide risk allowance to all those involved in Covid related work. In addition, all teaching hospitals have been directed to focus on reducing fatality rate, conduct detailed audits and provide quality treatment,” Minister said.
