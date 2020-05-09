Karnataka reports 41 new Covid-19 cases

Davangere, Bengaluru Urban and Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada are coronavirus hotspots in Karnataka.

A total of 59 new positive cases have been reported from these three places in the last 48 hours. On Saturday, Davangere reported 6 new cases (on Friday 14 cases), Bengaluru Urban reported 12 cases (7 cases) and Bhatkal reported 8 cases (12 cases).

In Bengaluru Urban, Hongasandara and Padarayanapura continues to keep the city on tenterhooks.

New cases

The State on Saturday reported 41 new positive cases. With this, the total number of cases stood at 794. This includes 386 discharges and 30 deaths and one death due to non-Covid causes.

Out of the remaining 377 cases, 371 are positive case patients, who are in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition is stable, and six patients are in ICU.

Of the 41 cases, Bengaluru Urban has 12 cases, Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada) reported 8 cases, Davangere has 6 cases and Tumkuru reported 4 cases. Bidar, Chitradurga, Bantwal (Dakshina Kannada have reported 3 cases each, while Vijayapura, Chikaballapura have repored 1 case each.

The day saw 10 discharges spread across Mandya (3), Mysuru (2), Kalaburgi (2), Bengaluru Urban (2) and Tumkuru (1).

The home quarantine enforcement squad have quarantined 34 persons in institutions on May 8 based on the complaints received from public, and totally 1,183 persons have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine in State till date.

Lab in Davangere

Karnataka has acted with immense responsibility in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. People must now act with more responsibility as the lockdown has been relaxed, said Dr K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, while inaugurating the district’s first Covid-19 testing lab at SS Medical College, Davangere.

He also reviewed the Covid management activities in the district, and urged people to be wary of misinformation and rumours that is being spread about the virus.

“People should only follow the instructions and guidelines that is being issues by government, else the situation might turn adverse,” the Minister cautioned. “There is lot of misinformation among public, including some elected representatives. We have to remove the stigma around coronavirus. More than 80 per cent of the infected persons have recovered. Elected representatives must create awareness about this,” said Dr Sudhakar.

The Minister said that one more testing lab at the District Hospital will be operational within a couple of days. Assuring all necessary help to increase testing, he instructed officials to test more number of people and cover all people in the containment areas.