Kashmir press condemns orders restricting information sharing with media

The Kashmir Press Club (KPC) has taken serious note of the attempts by authorities to throttle information on coronavirus amid the unprecedented lockdown across the region, as per the KPC’s official release.

Highlighting recent restrictions imposed by Director Health Services, Kashmir, ordering doctors and paramedics not to share information with media about the ongoing crisis, the press club said stopping information flow amid the unprecedented situation is highly condemnable. It said that putting out information during pandemic through authentic print and electronic media is of vital importance as it helps to stop the flow of unverified information and rumors.

The Kashmir Press Club noted with concern that the order invariably is nothing but an attempt at further stifling the freedom of the press in the region.

Kashmir media maintained that it has been playing its role responsibly by highlighting the lack of facilities and protective gear for frontline health workers - doctors and paramedics-to ensure gaps are filled in dealing with the virus, which has consumed two lives so far in the region.

The KPC expects the concerned government authorities to exchange information related to coronavirus crisis with media and journalists with more vigour as only free and transparent flow of information would facilitate an objective work by the journalists.

The Kashmir Press Club also stands in support of the recent statement of Editors Guild of India wherein it has detested the attempts by the government to put a gag on media as far as reporting the Coronavirus crisis is concerned. Reiterating its stand, the KPC said that 'no democracy anywhere in the world is fighting this pandemic by gagging its media.'

The KPC also urges the authorities concerned that they should facilitate the movement of journalists and media workers during the lockdown period. This should be done as the newspapers have already been categorized as an essential service by the government.

It also condemned a recent incident wherein a reporter in Kulgam Umaisar Gul was thrashed by the security personnel when he was returning from Qazigund hospital in south Kashmir on March 30. The KPC demanded action against the culprits involved in this incident.

The KPC also urged its journalist members and media workers to take extreme precautions while reporting on coronavirus crisis.

As per the guidelines already issued by global health bodies and media advocacy groups, the KPC urged the members, particularly the photo and video journalists who visit different places to follow the protocol to remain safe and secured..

The KPC reiterated that media needs to be more responsible in this crisis but it also needs a free and fair environment to report.