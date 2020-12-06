National

KCR backs farmers’ Bharat Bandh call

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on December 06, 2020 Published on December 06, 2020

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao (File photo)   -  The Hindu

The TRS chief believes that the farmers’ agitation should continue till the Farm Bills are withdrawn

Expressing his solidarity with the agitating farmers, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced that his party will lend its total support to the Bharat Bandh, which is scheduled to take place on December 8.

He said that the party's rank and file would participate actively in the proposed Bandh.

Rao justified the support by stating that the farmers are legally agitating against the Centre’s Farm Bills. He said that since the Farm Bills would harm the farmers’ interests, the party opposed them in the Parliament.

The TRS chief felt that there is a need to continue the agitation till the Farm Bills are withdrawn by the Centre.

In a strategic move, he said that the TRS would work with the farmers to make the Bharat Bandh successful. He also appealed to people to stand by farmers and make the Bandh successful.

