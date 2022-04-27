KCR calls for ‘alternative agenda’

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Founder-President K Chandrashekar Rao has called for an ‘alternative agenda’ and not an alternative political front to develop the country.

“It is not about building a front against this party or that party. It will be a pro-people political front. What we need is an alternative agenda, a new economic policy, a new industrial policy and an integrated agricultural policy,” he said.

Call for a national party

He hinted at setting up a national party, referring to the suggestions to expand the scope of TRS and set up a Bharata Rashtra Samithi.

Addressing the party plenary, the Telangana Chief Minister said that the country could not utilise its water resources fully in the last 75 years.

“We hardly tapped half of the 65,000 tmc of water that we have. While the installed power capacity is at 4 lakh MW, we never utilised beyond two lakh MW. Several States are experiencing power cuts,” he said.

Religious harmony

Blaming the NDA Government for inciting communal emotions, he alleged that the religious animosity didn’t help, while the country was saddled with several burning problems.

Citing the example of Karnataka, he felt that it was not proper to discriminate people based on their religious beliefs.

“Investments will come if there is law and order. If you impose curfews, who will invest, set up industries and create jobs,” he asked.

“About 13 crore Indians work abroad. If they apply the same principle and send them out, can the government rehabilitate them here,” he asked.

Issues in other States

The TRS president also pointed out the issues that the Tamil Nadu, Maharasthra, West Bengal and Kerala governments were facing with their respective Governors.