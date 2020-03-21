KCR cancels Karimnagar visit, COVID-19 cases in Telangana goes up to 19

To heal them, open their doors and bring them back to society
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has cancelled his visit to Karimnagar scheduled for today. He had planned to visit the town to instil confidence among the people, following reports of the arrival of a group of Indonesians with Covid-19 symptoms.
“He has decided to cancel his visit as it could disrupt the massive screening and preparedness operations being taken up by the district administration,” a CMO statement said.
The Indonesian group arrived on the Tirupati-bound Sampark Kranti Express from Delhi last week, and alighted at Ramagundam railway station.
Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in the state has gone up to 19, and one patient has been discharged.
On Friday evening, 14 visitors from Saudia Arabia and Indonesia were taken into custody by the Nalgonda police and sent to Fever Hospital in Hyderabad for tests. The police has sealed the place where they stayed.
Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender has asked people returning from overseas or who have spent time in a transit airport to remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of their arrival, even if they don’t show any symptoms.
“Any person who has been in contact with a confirmed case of Covid-19 must remain in home isolation for 14 days,” he said.
The State Government has notified a list of dos-and-don’ts for people quarantined at home.
The Chief Minister has appealed to the Centre to designate CCMB (Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology) as a corona testing facility.
He told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Hyderabad-based research centre could be equipped to test at least 1,000 samples a day. He also asked the Prime Minister to put a halt to all international flights with immediate effect.
On Thursday, he asked all those who had arrived from abroad after March 1 to notify Health Department officials of their arrival. A state-wide survey would be conducted to identify such people, he said.
On Thursday, about 700 people were screened at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad, taking the total to about 71,000 people.
