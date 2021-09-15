KCR hints at helping L&T Hyderabad metro tide over Covid losses

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the state government would explore the possibility of aiding Hyderabad Metro as it battled losses from disrupted business due to the Covid pandemic.
The CM assured L&T, the company building and operating the Hyderabad Metro Project, that the government would support it in these challenging times. L&T officials have, in recent times, repeatedly requested the government for support in the face of the losses incurred by the metro during the pandemic.
Centre, ADB ink pact to expand Bengaluru metro network
L&T officials called on the CM on Tuesday at Pragathi Bhavan with their request. They apprised him of the pending bank loan repayments and mounting interest.
Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, L&T CEO and MD SN Subrahmanyan, MD of Hyderabad Metro NVS Reddy, L&T Director DK Sen, Hyderabad Metro CEO KVB Reddy, and others were at the meeting.
‘Prestigious project’
The CM said, “Within a short span, Hyderabad Metro, by providing safest travel services, became a popular public transport system. The Corona pandemic had adverse impact on Hyderabad Metro, as it did for other sectors. For Hyderabad, which is growing day by day, metro rail services are very necessary and there is a need to expand the metro services in future.
“Unfortunately, the Corona pandemic has forced Metro Rail project into financial crisis. The state government would come to the rescue of the prestigious Hyderabad Metro project, as it did for other sectors.”
Telangana bids to make Hyderabad 100% Covid-vaccinated in next 10-15 days
Stating that the state government would examine ways to help, he added that it needed to think of an out-of-the-box solution, given the pandemic situation. The CM said the effort would be to not only support Hyderabad Metro but also rejuvenate it. A high-level committee would be formed to study the matter in detail and arrive at a policy, he said
The committee would include Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, R&B Minister Reddy, Chief Advisor Sharma, Chief Secretary Kumar, the CM’s Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao, Finance Special Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and Principal Secretary (Industries) Jayesh Ranjan.
The CM instructed the committee to submit its report soon.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...