Kerala launches ‘drive-in’ vaccination facility

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Kerala has launched a ‘drive-in’ vaccination campaign in which a vehicle equipped with manpower and other resources pulls in at a specific location to administer the Covid-19 vaccine. This is one of the initiatives being undertaken to provide the maximum number of jabs through the Onam season.
The facility will work on a 24x7 basis, according to State Health Minister Veena George who visited the Government Women’s College campus here where the vehicle is stationed. Inaugurating the programme, she said that the ‘drive-in’ vaccination is administered here on the basis of online registration.
Also read: Kerala’s TPR unabated at 15.5%; State to launch own sero survey
The minister said that the visit of the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to Thiruvananthapuram was an important one and talks held with him were productive. The State’s request for 1.11 crore doses of vaccine is aimed at giving at least a first dose to all persons in the State.
This is the first drive-in vaccination facility in the State and at least 100 people received the jab through the first hour. It has received a good response from the public if the numbers are anything to go by, a spokesman for the Health Department said.
