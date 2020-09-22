Kerala must take cue from MHA order, open up economy: CII

Covid churn
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Kerala, has requested the State government to take cue from the order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) dated August 29 and proceed to open up the State economy by confining the Covid-19-inflicted lockdown to containment areas.
Even cross land-border trade is allowed to take place as per the MHA order and there will be no restriction to movement of men and material across States. This does away with any need for issuance of special permits/endorsement/or e-permits, said Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII, Kerala.
The MHA order allows resumption of normal business in the social, academic, sports, leisure, cultural, religious and political circles and congregation of up to 100 persons with effect from September 21. But the CII regretted that Kerala still insists on 14-day quarantine for travellers from outside.
It requested the State government to review this restriction and not to insist on quarantine unless a person shows symptoms or tests positive to the Covid-19.Lockdown and quarantine may be lifted since Kerala has ensured that adequate health infrastructure is in place to deal with the pandemic.
The MHA order allows States to allow entry to outsiders without a pass and, with effect from September 21, clearance to various fronts of the economy including bars to open for business. These are just enough to send out good vibes into the State’s economy, battered by the virus, Thomas John Muthoot said.
Tony Thomas, Senior Adviser, Boston Consulting Group said, Kerala must learn to live with the virus. “Based on the scientific evidence before us, if we are able to replace the fear for the ‘known unknown’ with required care and vigil, it will not take too long for life to come back to normal,” he said.
This is already happening in a number of countries and many States within India. Kerala should take advantage of the MHA order and help its economy to limp back to normal to secure the lives and livelihood of its people, Tony Thomas added.
G Vijaya Raghavan, technocrat and former Member of the State Planning Board, said that the State government should accord top priority to rebuild its construction economy. Migrant labourers may be tested for the virus at the construction site, and those testing negative should be allowed to work.
Train and international air services will have to resume at the earliest, Vijaya Raghavan said. Publication of district-wise Covid-positive cases and prevalence rate for every 1,000 people on a daily basis will help give the public to get a picture of the virus spread and take wise decisions.
Opening up the tourism economy is vital for the revival of the economy, said Jose Dominic, former chairman of CII-Kerala, and Founder, CGH Earth. While being among the top revenue-grosser, the tourism sector is the one that has suffered the worst from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tourism sector can hope to make advantage of the ₹450-crore assistance provided by the government only if it opens up to business.
VK Mathews, Executive Chairman, IBS Group, called for a practical approach to the issue by the State government taking into consideration the dire need for revival of the economy and securing lives and livelihood. Establishments must be allowed to work subject to strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol.
Enforced quarantine of outsiders who wish to come to the State is best avoided since it will only worsen the health of an already fragile economy. It will be much better if passengers disembarking at the airport are instead on arrival, which would help control the virus spread, he said.
