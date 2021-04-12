Kerala RS polls to be held before Assembly results

After an order from Kerala High Court, the Election Commission decided to announce a fresh schedule for elections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from the State. The election will now take place on April 30, two days ahead of the announcement of the results of the Assembly elections.

The Commission had postponed the elections after a reference from the Union Law Ministry on constitutional propriety. The move had faced stiff opposition from the LDF Government. The State government and the CPI(M) had approached the Court against the decision.

The court held that the present Assembly has the right to elect three members to the Rajya Sabha.