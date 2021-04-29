Kerala streamlining hospitalisation systems, oxygen movement: CM

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suggested use of double masks and observance of self-lockdown to fight back the intense transmission of Covid-19. The State recorded 38,607 new cases at a test positive rate of 24.5 per cent when 1.57 lakh samples were tested on Thursday.
The total number under treatment is 2.84 lakhs. The State government has decided to extend the enhanced weekend restrictions into the next week from Tuesday to Sunday. Detailed guidelines in this connection will be issued soon.
A review meeting held earlier on Thursday has also authorised officials to invoke provisions under the Disaster Management Act as and when warranted. Vehicles carrying oxygen, medicine and medical equipment will be accorded priority for movement on roads.
A meeting between the Chief Secretary, oxygen manufacturers and PESO (Petroleum and Explosives and Safety Organisation) held on Thursday thrashed out issues in this regard, the Chief Minister said.
The meeting resolved to set up a committee under the Home Secretary to monitor oxygen availability. Dedicated oxygen war rooms will be constituted with members drawn from the police, the Health, Transport, Industry and Disaster Management departments and PESO, the Chief Minister said.
The current surge capacity of the system seems satisfactory but going by the mounting case graph, this would not be good enough in another two weeks, the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.
Those on home quarantine must maintain contact with local health workers, councillors or ward members and keep their numbers in case of an emergency.
The Chief Minister had also said that the State government would devise a system which will give a district-wise update every four hours on the bed, ICU and oxygen position at every private and public hospital, which will be made available on a new portal.
An expert committee advising the government will prepare revised guidelines on hospital admission, given the influx of new patients. Those getting infected after receiving at least one dose of the vaccine have been found to be generally safe and hence need not come to hospital for admission.
Those whose oxygenation status is satisfactory too can stay home if they do not have any other illnesses, and need merely follow the directions given by doctors, the Chief Minister said.
