Kharge replaces Azad as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will soon accept Congress president Sonia Gandhi's nomination of senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of the Opposition leader. The announcement is likely to be made before the House meets after the recess on March 8. Friday was the last sitting of the first part of the budget session.
Naidu said he has received the letter from Gandhi and will take a decision soon. According to sources, Gandhi has told Naidu in the letter that Kharge is the party's choice for the post of Opposition leader.
Kharge replaces Ghulam Nabi Azad, who retired from Rajya Sabha on Saturday. Azad took the position of Opposition leader in 2014. Though Anand Sharma was the deputy leader of the party in the Upper House, the high command chose Kharge for the post considering his acceptance among all sections of party and the Opposition. Kharge was leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha between 2014 and 2019. BusinessLine had reported that the high command favours Kharge as the replacement for Azad.
