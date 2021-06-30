Kitex Garments threatens to call off ₹3,500 cr investment plan

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Aggrieved by the ‘humiliating experience’ meted out by government agencies conducting inspections, the garment manufacturer Kitex Group intends to back out from the proposed ₹3,500 crore investments in Kerala.
The company had announced these investments in the Global Investor Meet in 2020 including setting up an apparel park and three industrial parks in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad by 2025, generating more than 25,000 job opportunities in the State.
The company’s decision comes in the wake of surprise inspections by a team of 40-50 officials from various government agencies including Labour Department, Factories and Boilers on the compliance of various rules and regulations. There were 11 inspections in the month of June itself, questioning the workers including the women. They could not even detect any violations in the premises and inform the company on the reasons for carrying out such inspections, said Sabu Jacob, Chairman, Kitex Group said. He said he is not against any such inspections, but there should be some norms for all. Kitex had been operating in the State for several decades by providing employment to more than 10,000 workers.
Meanwhile, P Rajeeve, the State Industries Minister said that the Department came to know about the complaint raised by Kitex through social media and he clarified that industries department has not conducted any inspections or raids in the production unit of the company. However, the government will seriously look into complaints raised by the company and extend all support to those who come forward to set up units in the State.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...