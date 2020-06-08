Kochi-based startup VST Mobility launches automated mask disposal machine

The device is mainly used for disposing of the contaminated/used face-mask and for reusing the UVC stable metallic products. This device is proven under microbiological test conducted by Sree Chitra Lab.

Alvin George, CEO of VST Mobility Solutions, said the used masks dropped inside a container of the bin would be first disinfected by a process. The disinfected masks will be transferred to another container inside the bin. The person dropping the mask can sanitize her hands with the help of the automatic sanitizer dispenser attached to the Bin-19. No need to touch or operate any switches in the bin to do all these. All functions are automated in the hands-free equipment for the safety of users and health workers.

According to Suhas, this is the first time such a facility is available in Kerala. These products will be assets for beating the Covid in the state, and the products would help in preventing environmental damages.

The IoT-based BIN-19 is used for collecting and disinfecting used face-mask. The device has been subjected to a series of successful microbiological tests by Sree Chitra Lab. Sree Chitra is one of the testing agency for UV based devices in the country as per the guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The device, named BIN-19, developed with technology know-how (Chitra UV based face mask disposal bin) from Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology was formally launched by Ernakulam District Collector S Suhas, by installing a unit at his office, the administrative headquarters of the district.

