KONE displays innovation in AI, IoT at construction equipment trade fair EXCON 2019

KONE, the manufacturer of elevators and escalators, is showcasing its innovation in artificial intelligence at the construction equipment trade fair, EXCON 2019, in Bengaluru.

At the Artificial Intelligence pavilion where the company’s innovations and technological break-through are on display. KONE has been offering to the industry for over a century and is also showcasing solutions and experience centre, and how they use AI and IoT to deliver the best people flow experience.

“Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) are going to revolutionise the way we live. Over the years, Internet of Things has revolutionised our world and IoT innovations from India are helping greater presence. KONE has an impressive innovation pedigree and we have been on the Forbes list of world’s most innovative companies for eight times,” said Amit Gossain, MD, KONE Elevator India.

“Our ground breaking technologies redefined innovation in the industry and we use up-to-the-minute technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, quantum computing, blockchain technology, etc to innovate the safest, intelligent and the best people flow solutions,” he added.

He further said “Visitors can experience our newest innovation, KONE CareTM 24x7 Connected Services recently launched in India. In collaboration with the recognised leader in cognitive computing, IBM Watson, this is yet another breakthrough innovation that will result in fewer faults, faster repairs and real peace of mind for the customers and users. Another aspect of digitalisation is the potential to improve speed and efficiency, and our Technology & Engineering Centres and manufacturing units bring innovations closer to customers, and get new services and solutions faster into the market.”