Kool-ex ties up with IndoSpace

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

To build pharma distribution centres across India

Kool-ex Warehousing, a cold chain pharma logistics company based in Mumbai, said it would partner with industrial and logistics real estate developer IndoSpace to create a dedicated pharma networks across India.

The companies will build “customised, GDP/GWP compliant and temperature-controlled” pharma distribution centres, across the country (GDP is good distribution practice and GWP is good warehousing practice, accepted by all stakeholders). In a bid to expand its pharma storage footprint in India, Kool-ex is planning to build three warehouses in the first phase by 2021. It is planning to set up 10-11 warehouses in the next three years.

Kool-ex will also offer end-to-end Pharma packaging solutions with Thermal Energy Service Solutions (TESSOL) and will be “fully geared to handle end-to-end supply chain of Covid-19 vaccine,” it said. The pharma logistics company is entering warehousing, secondary distribution, passive packaging and blockchain to become an end-to-end pharma supply chain player.

The transaction deal between Kool-ex and IndoSpace for the warehouses was led by CREDBERG Advisors.

