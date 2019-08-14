Krishna floods pose threat to AP ex-CM's rented house

The Krishna floods are posing a threat to the rented accommodation of the former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on the banks of the Krishna at Undavalli in the state’s Guntur district. It may be noted that a political controversy is raging over the rented house of the ex-CM.

The floodwater has entered the Lingamaneni guest house, where the former CM has been staying for the past few years. Alleging that the house is an illegal construction, along with more than 20 others, the YSR Congress Government has served an eviction and demolition notice, but the former CM is refusing to leave the place.

A Ramakrishna Reddy, the MLA of Mangalagiri in Guntur district, alleged that the adamant stance of the former CM is also emboldening others to stay put. In gross violation of the provisions of the River Conservation Act, these houses, including the one in which N Chandrababu Naidu is staying, have been constructed beside the river. Cases are pending in courts. He said that the former CM is setting a bad example to the others and these illegal constructions obstruct the flow of the river when it is in spate.

The MLA said efforts were being made to prevent floodwaters from entering the house by dumping sandbags and other material. "In fact, the former CM has left for Hyderabad, fearing floods. We hope he will see reason at least now," he added.

Floodwaters are being discharged from Srisailam, Nagarjunasagar and Pulichintala balancing reservoirs and all the 70 gates here at the Prakasam barrage have been lifted. More than 20-25 downstream villages in Krishna and Guntur districts are facing flood threat. Authorities are taking preventive and rehabilitation measures.