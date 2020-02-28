KSIA proposes multilevel industrial complex in Mangaluru’s Baikampady area

The Kanara Small Industries Association (KSIA) has come up with a proposal to establish a multilevel industrial complex at the Baikampady industrial area here.

KSIA President Ajith Kamath told BusinessLine that Baikampady is the most sought after industrial area in Mangaluru and small-scale industries want to set up their units there. The area now faces a severe space crunch, fully occupied with around 600 units, he pointed out.

A field research showed that while many industrialists are interested in setting up their units there, the lack of space and a supportive environment are a major hindrance. By setting up a multilevel industrial complex with the necessary infrastructure and ecosystem, a cohesive environment can be created that will encourage many budding entrepreneurs to set up their industries at Baikampady, he said.

Plug-and-play complex

The multilevel plug-and-play industrial complex model can provide accommodation to prospective entrepreneurs and address the current space crunch in the industrial area, he added.

Stating that multi-floor units will improve land space utilisation and help build future capacity, he said all the amenities will be shared in the proposed project. It can also help save on logistics costs.

Kamath further said KSIA’s proposal envisages a main block for housing various industrial units, and a service block for housing the electrical main control panels, compressor etc. There will be a pallet racking facility for storing hazardous materials. The complex will also feature a multilevel vehicle parking facility, and a common sewage treatment plant and effluent treatment plant.

The proposal for the complex emerged from the formal requests received from several small industrialists and entrepreneurs, Kamath said.

If the proposal materialises, it will be Karnataka’s first multilevel industrial complex with plug-and-play facilities, he added.

The project, which is estimated to cost ₹50-60 crore, is envisaged to allot up to 68 units to entrepreneurs. The KSIA has already submitted the proposal to the Karnataka State Small Industries Development Corporation, said Kamath, adding that the State government wants to implement the project in the PPP (public private partnership) mode.