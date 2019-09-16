KSTDC ropes in Social Panga as its digital marketing partner

Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has selected Social Panga, a Bengaluru-based digital agency, as its digital marketing partner.

The agency’s Bengaluru office will work with the Karnataka Department of Tourism (KDoT) and KSTDC in the department’s digital promotion.

The mandate covers management of Karnataka Tourism’s social media channels and will focus on implementing strategies that aim to both modernise its digital infrastructure and increase tourist footfall in the State.

“We have partnered with Social Panga to use their expertise to roll out digital campaigns in an effective manner. We believe that digital media will be a preferred medium for content consumption in future and we will benefit from this partnership in promoting the State’s attractions that are closest to people’s hearts,” said Kumar Pushkar, Managing Director at KSTDC. It may be noted that KSTDC has been mandated by Department of Tourism to manage its website as well as digital and social media.

Himanshu Arora, Co-founder, Social Panga said, “We regard Karnataka Tourism as a big win for us and are excited to be an integral part of the brand’s journey ahead. There are many hidden gems in Karnataka that are still unexplored by both its local and national population. The initiatives taken by the department are geared towards creating greater awareness regarding these locations that will ultimately transform into both revenue as well as cultural heritage in the long run”.