Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister’s son yet to appear before police

Union Minister of State for Home Kumar Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was asked to appear before the police at 10 am on Friday in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, did not reach the police lines till 10.30 am, sources said.
Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal who is heading the probe team arrived at the office on time, they said. “Ashish Mishra has not turned up till now,” an official source said around 10.30 am.
Also read: Opposition, SKM put pressure on BJP to drop Mishra from Union Cabinet
After two men were arrested on Thursday, the police pasted a notice outside his house asking him to appear before it in connection with the violence that claimed eight lives.
Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Angry farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver.
Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.
A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others.
