Le Méridien enters Hyderabad

Parisian-born brand, Le Méridien Hotels & Resorts today announced its debut in Hyderabad in the IT hub of Gachibowli. Le Méridien Hyderabad design draws inspiration from the city’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and culture, blending minimalistic style with timeless chic elements.

Neeraj Govil, Senior vice president- South Asia Marriott International said, “The entry of this legendary brand will provide an even greater diversity of hotel choice for Hyderabad’s growing commercial and leisure markets.”

The highlights of the structure are the lac and acrylic, Birdri (an intricate form of art & design work, inlaid with gold and silver) tiles adorning the ceiling and a ‘come alive’ 3D tile panel.

All the 241 rooms are artistically designed rooms with rich historically inspired design and textures. The furnishings seamlessly intertwine with Hyderabad’s artifacts, traditionally crafted upholstery and sheer curtains. A rejuvenating spa, a rooftop pool and a fully equipped 24-hour fitness centre complete the hotel checklist. The hotel is located at a 30-minute drive from the International Airport.