Less than 50% people turn out for Covid-19 vaccination in Andhra Pradesh

Less than 50 per cent of Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries showed up in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, on the second day of the vaccination drive, The News Minute reported.
Even when the turnout was almost half of what was expected, the State still reported the highest number of health workers receiving vaccine jab on Sunday.
According to the state’s Health Department dashboard, only 13,036 healthcare workers received the coronavirus vaccine against the targeted 27,233 for the day. Across the six States, over 17,000 people received vaccine shots on Sunday.
Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar told media that the authorities have reported only two adverse events after the vaccination. However, both the cases were not as serious.
The health department data further noted that in the first two days 32,149 people took the Covid-19 vaccine against the target of 58,803.
Meanwhile, around 64 per cent of 3,16,375 planned beneficiaries were vaccinated on the first two days of the vaccination drive. The Centre, on Sunday, revealed that 447 recipients of the vaccine reported Adverse Event(s) Following Immunisation (AEFI).
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
