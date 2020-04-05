Lockdown eased for infant cancer patient from Kerala

Working with pride, not prejudice
Kerala and its neighbouring States will ease the lockdown restrictions for a one-and-half-year-old infant patient suffering from cancer of the eye to travel by road to Hyderabad for treatment.
An ambulance carrying Anvitha and parents has left Alappuzha at 7.15 am on Sunday for the LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad and is expected to reach their destination by midnight.
After learning about her case from the local media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had entrusted KK Shailaja, Minister for Health and Social Welfare, with the task of moving the infant to Hyderabad and back by the same ambulance. The Kerala Social Security Mission is in charge of executing the task.
Shailaja said the lockdown posed a major challenge to the journey being financed by the Social Security Mission. Its officials had reached Alappuzha this morning to hand over cash to the infant's parents to cover the expenses.
The State Police Chief (DGP), Kerala, has already taken up the matter with his counterparts in the States through which the ambulance would pass.
