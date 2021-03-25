Lockdown ineffective, mass vaccination is the only hope: SBI report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
State Bank of India’s Economic Research Department has unveiled a special report — Second wave of infections: The beginning of the end? — to understand the current coronavirus pandemic in depth.
The report, authored by Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Adviser, State Bank of India, suggested that localised lockdowns / restrictions have not resulted in controlling the spread of the infection.
This is visible in the case of many states including Maharashtra and Punjab where the Covid-19 cases are surging despite the restrictions.
The report indicated that getting vaccinated against Coid-19 is the only solution to the surging number of -19 cases.
The report speculated that if a greater number of people are willing to take vaccines, increasing the daily inoculation to 40-45 lakh from the current maximum level of 34 lakh, then with this capacity India can cover people above 45 years in four months from now.
The report referred to an earlier study of the Great Pandemic flu of 1918-19 by Hatchett, Mecher, and Lipsitch (2007). The findings of the previous study had supported the hypothesis that rapid implementation of multiple non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), including the closure of schools, churches, and theatres can significantly reduce influenza transmission. However, the viral spread will be renewed upon relaxation of such measures.
Thus, increasing the speed of vaccination is the only way to win the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, stated Dr. Ghosh in the study.
The report added that the injection to infection ratio shows Israel, United Kingdom, and Chile are doing better than India. However, the pace of vaccination per hundred population in India is much higher.
The report observed that Business Activity Index based on high-frequency indicators has declined in the recent week ending March 22, 2021 with the latest value at 101.7 (the lowest in one month) from 104.6 in the previous week.
Meanwhile, the percentage of leading indicators showing acceleration has increased to 63 per cent in February 2021, indicating a pick-up in momentum. Thus, the lockdown or restrictions imposed by certain states might become visible in the coming months.
SBI, vaccination, banks, herd immunity, lockdown, pandemic, coronavirus, Covid-19, infection, health, disease, economy, impact, finance, trade, credit
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
New Fund Offers are the talk of the market. As these new schemes plug the flavour of the season, we analyse ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 recover due to vital supports, but face hindrances ahead
Here is a low-down on the commercial reasons companies have for rolling out new funds
These products offer a certain degree of return visibility to those who stay invested until maturity
Debangshu Bhattacharya, the composer-singer of ‘Khela Hobe’, on why the election in West Bengal should be like ...
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s memoir gives a reader an interesting peek into the life of a strong woman who took up ...
A film on frogs has led to a discovery that’s music to herpetologists’ ears
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...