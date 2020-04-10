National

‘Lockdown killing petrol-pump dealers’

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

The average national throughput (sales) is down to 15,000 litres per month per retail outlet because of the lockdowns   -  Bloomberg

The Covid-19 lockdown is killing petrol-pump dealers financially, the All India Petroleum Dealers Association has said.

In a letter to oil marketing companies, the association said the average national throughput (sales) is down to 15,000 litres per month per retail outlet because of the lockdown. The average national throughput is at 1,70,000 litres per retail outlet.

“As the whole world is fighting the pandemic and the most effective measure being lockdown, we understand the necessity and need to implement the same. But unfortunately, it is killing the petroleum dealers financially,” the letter said.

The Association said that dealers have to operate petrol pumps despite lowered sales leading to expenses being incurred on manpower and other operational costs. There are also higher evaporation losses on procured petroleum products.

