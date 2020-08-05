Low in Bay intensifies; another intense wet day for Mumbai

Tuesday’s low-pressure area over North Bay of Bengal has moved westwards and intensified in the process to lie as well-marked this (Wednesday) morning over the North-West Bay off the North Odisha-West Bengal coasts. It will continue to combine with the cyclonic circulation to the opposite side over South Gujarat to sustain vigorous monsoon conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said this morning that the monsoon would fire away with twin engines buzzing on either side of the peninsula, pumping the south-westerly to westerly winds across the Arabian Sea to speeds of 50-60 km/hr (exceeding that of a depression) off the Konkan coast, likely generating another wet to very wet day for Mumbai.

Active to vigorous monsoon

In a morning update, the IMD said the monsoon currently is in active to vigorous phase not only over the Konkan coast and adjoining West Coast but also over East India covering Odisha and West Bengal, thanks to proximity to the low-pressure area in the Bay. Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls would continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till tomorrow (Thursday) and over Madhya Maharashtra (Ghats) today, before relenting.

The presence of the cyclonic circulation over South Gujarat would bring widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy falls over Gujarat State as well till Thursday, and over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh for the rest of the day today (Wednesday). As for the South Peninsula, isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is also forecast over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and South Interior and Coastal Karnataka during the next 4-5 days.

West-North-West track

As mentioned in these columns already, after washing over land completely, the low-pressure area would likely travel along a West-North-West direction to South Gujarat across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next three days. This would progressively bring the entire East-Central, Central and West India under a heavy rain belt during this period.

Satellite pictures this morning revealed a continuous build-up of menacing-looking convective (rain-rearing) clouds over the North-East Arabian Sea along the tri-junction of Saurashtra, South Gujarat and North Konkan, with early rain bands appearing to have raided the Kalyan-Dombivli, Mumbai, Khoppali, and Goregaon regions.

To the South of the West Coast, the clouds have made deep inroads into Ratagiri, Rajapur, Panaji, Rivona, Karwar, Khumta, Bhatkal, Udupi and Mangaluru. To the East of the country, less intense clouds hovered over Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Rayagada, Jagdalpur, Bijapur, Bhavanipatna, Kanker, Raipur, Bijapur, Kapsi, Ramagundam, Chandrapur and Nagpur.

Heavy rain, high winds

An IMD outlook for the rest of today (Wednesday) said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Konkan and Goa and heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra.

It would be heavy to very heavy at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and heavy at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Marathawada and Telangana.

Strong winds (50-60 km/hr) may prevail over South-West, East and West Central Arabian Sea; the Gulf of Mannar, and along and off the Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts. Squally weather (wind speed reaching 50-60 km/hr) is warned of over the Gujarat coast and wind speeds of 40-50 km/hr over South and Central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.