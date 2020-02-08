Low turnout keeps AAP, BJP guessing

The polling for Delhi Assembly started in a low pace giving moments of panic in both the ruling AAP and Opposition BJP camps. By evening, the polling picked up and at 5.40 pm, it was about 54.22 per cent. In 2015, Delhi registered 67.12 per cent polling and in 2013 Assembly elections it was 65.63 per cent. In the 2019 general elections, the polling percentage was 60.6 per cent. In 2014, it was 65.1 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after casting his vote, told reporters that he is confident of retaining power. “Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy,” Kejriwal tweeted. Earlier he appealed women voters to go and vote. “Must go to vote. Special appeal to all women. As you take care of your family, there is another responsibility on your shoulder which is of country as well as Delhi. All women must vote and also take men of your family for it. You also must discuss with men who they should vote for,” Kejriwal said.

In Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s constituency Patpatganj, the BJP is giving a tough fight. The decrease in turnout has confused the AAP volunteers. A volunteer, who was on duty, said voters from lower income background were going to the BJP cadre to collect their voting slips. “A pleasant weather should have brought more voters to polling booths. But that hasn’t happened,” he said. He said in his booth, just 40 per cent turnout has happened till 4 pm and it is a cause of worry. Sisodia told reporters that people must vote for good education of their children.

Delhi has more than 1.47 crore voters. 672 candidates are contesting the polls in 70 Assembly constituencies.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who led the party’s campaign, asked the voters to “free” Delhi from “lies and vote-bank politics”. “By giving Delhi clean air, clean drinking water and every poor house, only the best capital of the world can make it a government with far-sighted thinking and strong intentions. I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote to free Delhi from lies and vote bank politics,” Shah said in Twitter.

BJP president JP Nadda said: “Each vote of you is important for the unity and integrity of the country and holistic development of Delhi. Your vote only will be script the golden future of Delhi. ‘Pehle Matdan, Phir Jalpan’ Jai Hind.”

President Ram Nath Kovind, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari exercised their voting rights before noon.