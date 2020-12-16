LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50, second hike in 15 days

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The price of domestic cooking gas has been hiked by ₹50 on Wednesday.
This is the second hike this month taking the total increase to ₹ 100 of a 14.2 kg cylinder.
Although, oil marketing companies have not sighted any particular reasons, is it believed with the prices in the international market going up, there has been a second revision in 15 days.
According to information available on the website of Indian Oil, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi and Kolkata is now ₹694, while it is ₹720.50 in Mumbai and ₹710 in Chennai. These rates are the same for subsidised cylinders also.
Since May, most cooking gas consumers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates.
Also read: Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹75 a cylinder
However, there is an expectation that the increase in rates this month would mean that the government will have to resume paying subsidies to consumers.
Alongside an increase in the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, rates of the 5 kg bottles were increased by ₹18 and those of the 19 kg cylinders by ₹36.50.
Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidised rates.
Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is credited to the customer’s bank account by the government.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
₹1390 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1375135814051420 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight ...
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...