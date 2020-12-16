LPG cylinder price hiked by ₹50, second hike in 15 days

The price of domestic cooking gas has been hiked by ₹50 on Wednesday.

This is the second hike this month taking the total increase to ₹ 100 of a 14.2 kg cylinder.

Although, oil marketing companies have not sighted any particular reasons, is it believed with the prices in the international market going up, there has been a second revision in 15 days.

According to information available on the website of Indian Oil, the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinder in Delhi and Kolkata is now ₹694, while it is ₹720.50 in Mumbai and ₹710 in Chennai. These rates are the same for subsidised cylinders also.

Since May, most cooking gas consumers have not received subsidies as the combination of international oil price collapse and domestic refill rate increases brought parity between subsidised and market rates.

However, there is an expectation that the increase in rates this month would mean that the government will have to resume paying subsidies to consumers.

Alongside an increase in the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders, rates of the 5 kg bottles were increased by ₹18 and those of the 19 kg cylinders by ₹36.50.

Households in India are allowed a maximum of 12 LPG cylinder purchases per year at subsidised rates.

Cylinders have to be bought at full price at the time of purchase, and the subsidy is credited to the customer’s bank account by the government.