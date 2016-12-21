Magma Fincorp bags CSR Best Practices award

Magma Fincorp Ltd, a retail asset finance company, has bagged the second prize in the CSR Best Practices category at the National HRD Network's Annual HR & CSR Competition 2016.

The competition was part of the National HRD Network's Annual HR and CSR Competition held in Bengaluru recently. The other players nominated in the category included top names like L&T Infotech, UB Group, BOSCH Ltd, and MindTree Consulting, Brillo Technologies, Bharti Foundation, Himalaya Drug Company.

Kaushik Sinha, Head of CSR, Magma Fincorp said, “This recognition is for our effort towards the betterment of the environment and society through our CSR initiatives. This is the 5th CSR award that we won over the last six months. This recognition will inspire us to continue to take small but purposeful initiatives to reach out and touch the lives of various sections of the society.”